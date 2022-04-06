VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced its continued support and investment in the Partnership Health Center at the March meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County.
Since 2006, SGMC has invested nearly $8.5 million in the organization, which offers low-cost medical and dental care to the area, hospital officials said in a statement.
The PHC provides primary care, urgent care, pharmacy assistance, education programs, chronic disease management, telehealth visits and specialist referrals for its patients.
"We are pleased to continue our support for the Partnership Health Center and their integral role in the local health care community," said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer. "Partnership Health Center creates access to quality, affordable health care for those that need it, regardless of their ability to pay."
Each year, the PHC continues to increase its patient volumes, with nearly 20,000 visits just last year, hospital officials said. This includes follow-up care for discharged hospital patients, non-emergent walk-ins and other patients who use PHC for their primary health care needs. The PHC has two clinics in Valdosta, a medical clinic, located at 520 Griffin Ave., and a dental clinic at 203 Woodrow Wilson Drive.
Dr. Laura Guadiana Sanchez, SGMC Family Medicine physician, serves as the medical director and there are 16 clinical staff and 11 administrative staff at the clinic.
This year's renewal grant from SGMC will continue to help fund the majority of the Partnership's day-to-day operations, including weekend hours.
"Our goal is to increase awareness and encourage people to use the PHC as an alternative to the emergency department for non-emergent care," said John Sparks, PHC executive director.
At the PHC, all income levels are accepted, hospital officials said. The sliding fee discount applies to incomes below 300% of the federal poverty guidelines. The PHC serves uninsured individuals between the ages of 18 and 64. To learn more about the eligibility guidelines and other information, call (229) 245-0020.
