VALDOSTA – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently awarded South Georgia Medical Center a four-star quality rating.
"SGMC is the only hospital in the area to be designated a four-star hospital," hospital officials said. "Only five hospitals in the state of Georgia received the five-star rating, the highest designation awarded by CMS."
“We are pleased that our quality and safety results rank us among the top 30 percent of hospitals in the nation by CMS,” said Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. “This designation is a result of remarkable teamwork among physicians, nurses and our multidisciplinary care teams throughout the organization. As gratifying as it is to be rated four stars, our goal is to be even better for the community we serve and elevate our performance to the highest level possible.”
The CMS Hospital Compare website, www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare, provides patients and families with the information they need to compare the performance of hospitals when they are choosing where to seek medical care, hospital officials said. The overall hospital rating ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.
The rating is based on 100 measures that are divided into seven measure groups of categories: mortality, safety of care, re-admission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
For more information about SGMC, visit sgmc.org.
