SGMC preps for insurance change

VALDOSTA – A tiered insurance package by Anthem will no longer be in network with South Georgia Medical Center and hospitals in surrounding counties.
SGMC officials said the departure of the Pathways insurance package will affect the Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties.
Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, told the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County that roughly 2,000 consumers could be affected. The departure only affects people utilizing the Affordable Care Act in the health insurance exchange.
Dean said consumers should exercise all precautions in making decisions about insurance.
“Research thoroughly because it could be that they could purchase a product that they would have to travel quite a long distance to access a physician and/or a hospital,” he said.
Consumers could also face large out-of-pocket costs in choosing an out-of-network hospital for the sake of proximity.
With insurance open enrollment running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, time is of the essence as consumers look for low and/or affordable premiums for health care, he said.
Dean gave the option of Ambetter from Peach State Health as a viable solution, adding consumers would benefit more from the product.
Although premiums are similar to Pathways, Dean said, Ambetter is the official health insurance exchange partner for SGMC.
“The HIE connects patients with affordable, quality health care plans across communities served by SGMC, SGMC’s physician network and its affiliates in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties,” according to a hospital statement.
“Insurance companies choose according to their reasons but we want to make sure the public knows what the choices are,” he said, referring to the hospital's efforts to educate the community.
Authority members also heard an update on SGMC’s emergency room. Dean said the ER saw more than 270 people in a 24-hour period Nov. 16.
Dean credited the “in and out” process to the “ER Express” concept, adding it will take people a while to see its full impact.
Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer and architect of ER Express, said the original plan was to initiate it Dec. 1.
“What will happen is when a patient comes into the E.D. (emergency department), they will be greeted by what we will call a pivot nurse,” Smith said. “This nurse will do a quick registration which takes a matter of moments to get them in the system.”
The patient will be assigned to a triage category and will be taken back to a waiting area. The goal, Smith said, is to have a provider in front of the patient within 10 minutes.
The goal for discharge will be 60 minutes. They’ll then wait in a “results waiting area” for test results to clear up space in the emergency department.
Grant Byers, chief financial officer, said three capital requests were made and approved.
Ten new glidescopes were purchased for $177,000 and will be dispersed to emergency departments at the main hospital and the Lanier and Berrien campuses.
The equipment will also be used in the operating rooms and labor and delivery rooms.
A glidescope is used for managing difficult airways, providing a clearer look at the larynx compared with other methods.
The finance committee approved requests to replace the emergency department’s flooring and refurbishing the main lobby at SGMC’s main hospital.
Authority Chairman Sam Allen said the authority will decide upon the nominating committee at the next meeting on Dec. 16.
Laboratory Services was named the Hospital Hero as the department made light of a dark situation early into the pandemic, Smith said.
“There was simply no way we could ever measure what might have been the additional suffering and potential loss of life had our lab team not anticipated this need, this testing need, and avoiding testing being unavailable or delayed,” Smith said referring to the department providing three in-house COVID-19 testing platforms.
