SGMC prepares for new medical staff

VALDOSTA – Sam Allen, chairman of Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County, posed a question about hospitals: “Why do we exist?”
The hospital authority weighed this question during its meeting last week.
“We are the providers of most aspects of health care, we provide leadership to improve and develop health care delivery systems of the future,” Allen said.
It’s all about improving the health of community members and improving the community, but to do this, the organization must keep updated equipment.
Grant Byer, SGMC chief financial officer, emphasized the point during the financial committee report.
Three capital requests were made in excess of $50,000 for health care hardware: the purchase of video towers used in Arthroscopic surgery at SGMC Smith Northview, nine new birthing beds and a state-of-the-art infant-monitoring system.
According to Byers, the latter two go together somewhat and explained further on how the monitoring system will help in the future.
“It allows, in real time, loved ones to be able to see their babies,” he said. “(It) also allows our staff to be able to communicate and help educate the moms and the family.”
The video towers and the birthing beds are replacements for older equipment, according to Johnny Ball, vice president of marketing and public affairs. They’ll cost $105,000 and $163,000 respectively.
Byers also reported the approval of multiple position employment positions, and renewed previous employment agreements and professional service agreements.
The authority approved the report, which includes the purchase of previous capital requests.
Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, then gave the president/CEO report, first referencing the pandemic.
“As a health delivery system, we’ve faced the pandemic head on,” Dean said, referencing all SGMC hospital campuses. “I’ll stack our preparedness and results up to anyone in the state as far as how well we handled it.”
But before looking forward, Dean said the authority needs to reflect back. He spoke of SGMC’s four priorities:
– Achieving unimpeachable principles.
– Surpass patient customer experience.
– Enable access to care.
– Max efficiency in all things.
All SGMC hospital campuses need the best staff available, Dean said, adding the plan is to fill more than 30 positions during the coming months.
Dean revealed that Dr. David Hardy, a fellowship trained vascular surgeon, will be coming on board in January.
“He is coming to this region as a vascular surgeon, creating even more access to care for some higher vascular procedures that maybe we have not been able to provide thus far,” Dean said.
Another vascular surgeon, Dr. James H. Shoptaw, will be coming to the region in May 2021. Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, came to the stand to talk about the positions more.
He said a cardiologist started Oct 21, another one who will start next summer and another in summer 2022. Two G.I. doctors started recently, too.
Dawson said SGMC has about seven emergency room positions, five more hospital positions to come on-board and three pulmonary critical care doctors (one who’s already in the system and the other two coming in six weeks and February respectively).
Dawson said SGMC has revamped its patient transfer process, allowing the hospitals to bring in patients sevenfold compared to its previous intake.
“I’d actually been in a recent medical staff meeting over in Lanier County where one of their providers was very thankful,” Dawson said. “He said, ‘At 2 a.m., you may not have any friends, but at least you know when you call over there and you’re in trouble, we’re there for you.’”
That’s the way we want to be, Dawson said.
Ashleigh Hicks, an SGMC nurse, was named Hospital Hero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.