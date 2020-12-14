VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center is still awaiting official word on when COVID-19 vaccines will arrive, but in the meantime, it’s making sure it has everything in place.
The first round of shots will go to heath care workers, the elderly and first responders, according to hospital officials, not to VIPs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration evaluated the Pfizer-BioNTech produced COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 10, subsequently authorizing its emergency use Dec. 11.
Georgia is expected to get about 950,000 doses of it before the end of the year, potentially before Christmas, hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson said.
However, with the vaccine procedure requiring two doses per every patient, that means about 475,000 will be getting the first round of shots.
The USDA was supposed to be reaching out to SGMC about that, Dawson said, surveying how many doses the hospital may need at the moment.
“They tell us to base this off of our previous allocations of the flu vaccine,” he said. “Previously, we had gotten about 5,000-7,000 doses of flu vaccine.”
Talking to the Department of Public Health, Dawson said he was advised to always ask for a little bit more than needed. So, the dose request is at about 10,000.
Wishful thinking is that SGMC will receive all requested doses, but the vaccine is not going to the entire community at once, rather those of high priority come first.
The plan for distribution comes in tiers as it was formulated by DPH South District Medical Director, Dr. Bill Grow. Tier 1A comes first.
“The people that are in that particular tier are health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities or nursing home residents,” Dawson said, also including first responders are part of the first tier.
The basis behind the priority of Tier 1A is targeting those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
All of the doses won’t be sent at the same time, but in containers filled with 500 each. These Pfizer-provided “special containers” must be kept in -70 degrees celsius (-94 degrees fahrenheit), which is done using dry ice.
“You have to change out the dry ice every five days and the doses can be kept in these containers for up to 15 days,” Dawson said.
SGMC can also store the vaccine outside of those containers if need be, as it has some sub zero containment storage. The expectation is to use what’s provided though.
The vaccine works by utilizing messenger RNA, inserting it into the body at which point it enters the cells causing them to produce site proteins off of the virus, experts have said. Presenting that to the body’s immune system is how immunity is built. The short version of this is that it causes the body to have an immune response in order to learn how to identify the virus whenever it enters the body. This way, the next time exposure occurs, the body will be able to neutralize the virus before it can cause significant damage, the experts explained.
Two doses are required for it to work properly. SGMC is asking those receiving the virus to come get the second dose in about three to four weeks.
Officially, you get the first dose of the vaccine and you get the second dose 21 days later, Dawson said. People can get the second dose late but never early.
“If you get it too early then it won’t have the same efficacy,” he said, referencing the touted 95% efficacy rate of the vaccine.
The vaccine isn’t without its side effects though. Dawson said SGMC is expecting about 10-15% of the community to have an immune response to the virus.
“It could be that 2% of people have headaches, 3.8% of people have fatigue, some people could have some mild muscle aches or even a very low grade fever,” he said. “These usually last for about 24-48 hours and they will be resolved with treatment using Tylenol or Motrin.”
Dawson said it is important for the community to know this. If they get these symptoms after the first dose injection and don’t get the second because of those symptoms, they won’t be protected.
It’ll be the worst of both worlds otherwise, he said, as you get the side effects and you’re not getting the COVID-19 protection.
“This vaccine will not work to its full capability without having both doses of (it),” Dawson said.
