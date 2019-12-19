VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center emergency department is getting a facelift in 2020.
The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County met Wednesday for the final time in 2019. During the CEO/Administrator’s Report segment, Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, introduced Dr. Clark Connell and his team from South Georgia Medical Associates to the hospital authority.
The physician group will take over SGMC’s ER starting Jan. 1 and Dr. Connell will be the new medical director of the SGMC ER.
Connell, a native of Pelham, said he is excited for the opportunity and some providers would be retained in order to have a smooth transition.
Other matters included the nominating committee providing three names for current member John W. Langdale Jr.’s city seat on the hospital authority.
The three nominees are Langdale, Dennis Smith and Rabbi Moshe Elbaz. The authority will deliver the three names to the Valdosta City Council, and the council will vote.
Each member of the authority serves a five-year, unpaid term.
In an effort to help retain first-year nurses, Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer, explained the hospital will host “Cup of Joe with the CEO” meetings where first-year nurses get to meet with Dean. Retaining nurses after one year is a problem nationwide, Smith said, and he hopes this effort will help young nurses feel appreciated and important.
Members went into executive session from 8:35-10:17 a.m.
No votes were taken in the closed session. After the session reopened, members held two votes, approving recommendations from the medical executive committee and a report from the patient safety committee.
