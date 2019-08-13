SGMC picks CEO finalist

VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center could have its new chief executive officer.
During a Tuesday morning meeting, the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County announced Ronald E. Dean as the finalist candidate for the position. He will replace CEO Bill Forbes who temporarily took over after the departure of C. Ross Berry last year.
The Hospital Authority will meet Aug. 28 for the final vote to either confirm or deny his appointment.
Dean is from Troy, Ala., where he serves as CEO of Troy Regional Hospital, according to a hospital statement. He is credited with a successful turn-around strategy that improved the hospital’s overall performance.
Having spent his entire career in the health-care field, Dean is a senior hospital executive with a diverse background in hospital management, the report states.
Prior to his position at Troy, Dean was employed by Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Ala., for 33 years, most recently serving as vice president of operations.
Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen said the hospital has worked diligently to recruit a great candidate.
“Ronnie has a diverse background and proven track record,” Allen said. “The Authority feels he will take SGMC to the next level.”
Dean is a native of the Dothan-area and a graduate of Wallace Community College Dothan. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Troy University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the report states.
Dean’s wide range of responsibilities during his 36-year career include hospital operations, clinical service line development, external business development, physician practice acquisitions, long-range planning, regional network development, regulatory affairs and joint ventures.
He has actively participated in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations.
