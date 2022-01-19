VALDOSTA – The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in South Georgia Medical Center neared 90 Wednesday, according to a report from the hospital.
SGMC reported 87 virus patients Wednesday up 10 from the number reported Tuesday. It is the highest number of hospitalized patients at SGMC during the surge of the omicron variant.
SGMC has experienced an increase of COVID-19 patients from low single digits at Christmas. Eighty-seven is the highest number of virus patients at SGMC in four months, since early September (specifically Sept. 9).
The hospital has reported 465 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no increase since Tuesday.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 51 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
More than 2,560 COVID-19 patients have been discharged throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered more than 51,100 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported about 12,938 COVID-19 cases and 236 related deaths. About 12,787 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.