VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported only 13 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday – a drop of exactly 100 patients from the height of the delta variant surge.
SGMC reported 113 hospitalized virus patients Aug. 22. Thirteen is the lowest number of hospitalized virus patients since about July 22 at SGMC.
However, COVID-19-related deaths have continued this week.
The county has reported 219 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county reported two virus-related deaths during the weekend.
South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Monday, rising to 441 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported more than 10,907 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 10,236 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 88 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 55 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 15-21.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 78% of the 13 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Eighty-five percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has released 2,312 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 43,693 vaccinations administered.
