VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center passed 33,000 COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, reporting 33,078 vaccinations administered, according to the hospital's daily report.
Lowndes County added six COVID-19 cases, increasing the total amount to 7,883, according public health officials.
The total COVID-19-related death toll stands at 144 for Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 4,913 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily COVID-19 report Friday, showing six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of one since the previous day.
SGMC has reported 290 COViD-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. It has released 1,566 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients.
