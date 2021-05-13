SGMC Daily COVID-19 report May 13

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center passed 32,000 vaccinations, according to the hospital report Thursday.

SGMC has vaccinated 32,064 people.

Meanwhile, Lowndes County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lowndes reached 7,844 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.

There were 4,880 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of four from the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported. 

The county has reported 383 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report, showing five COVID-19 positive patients within its care, three less than the day prior.

The hospital has reported 290 COVID-19-related deaths; it has also released 1,555 COVID-19 positive patients since the start of the pandemic.

