SGMC opens vaccine drive-thru

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center will begin to vaccinate Georgians this week at the new COVID-19 vaccination drive thru.
The site opens Wednesday, Jan. 13, by appointment.
The site comes after Georgia expanded its eligibility to include citizens 65 and older, area law enforcement, firefighters and first responders, hospital officials said in a statement.
Vaccinations will be by appointment only and can be scheduled at sgmc.org.
SGMC’s vaccination site allows people to schedule an appointment and use a drive-thru to receive the vaccine. Recipients will then be monitored for 15 minutes after the vaccination is administered.
“SGMC is excited to be able to offer the region another option to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Because vaccines are limited, citizens are encouraged to utilize SGMC’s online scheduling tool. This provides users the opportunity to learn more about the vaccine process and schedule their appointment,” said Scarlett Rivera, director of infection prevention.
The site is located at the SGMC Main Campus Surgery Center parking lot at 2417 N. Patterson St., hospital officials said. The vaccination team expects to vaccinate approximately 150 people per day beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
