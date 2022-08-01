SGMC opens internal medicine practice

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has opened SGMC Internal Medicine, a new physician office located at 604 E. Park Ave.
The practice will be led by Dr. Joseph Hayes, who serves as the medical director, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The practice is part of SGMC's graduate medical education program in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine. Also referred to as a continuity clinic, medical providers practicing at this location are physicians completing their internal medicine residency at SGMC.
Hayes will oversee patient care and clinical skills development in the primary care setting for current and future resident physicians.
"I am thrilled to be serving Valdosta's primary care needs while shaping the education of our SGMC resident physicians," Hayes said. "We have phenomenal support from our hospital system to teach our graduates proper evidence-based medicine. I look forward to the partnerships we'll develop with our patients to be a positive force in the community."
"This is another component of SGMC's mission to provide unequaled access to care," hospital representatives said. "Initially, there will be eight residents seeing patients, with eight joining in 2023 and eight more in 2024. When the residency program is fully operational in 2024, there will be 24 physicians rotating through the clinic, each for a three-year term."
Hayes graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of science in biology. He received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Memorial Hospital University Medical Center in Savannah where he served as chief resident and then a faculty member in the internal medicine department. He has provided inpatient care at SGMC since 2021 serving as a hospitalist.
He also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at Mercer University School of Medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
Anyone older than 18 can call (229) 433-5260 to make an appointment at SGMC Internal Medicine at Park Avenue. The clinic is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
