SGMC offers 'world's smallest pacemaker'

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center implanted its first Micra Transcatheter Pacing System, known as the "world's smallest pacemaker," hospital representatives said in a statement.
Dr. Kamil Hanna, SGMC cardiologist and electrophysiologist, successfully placed the device in a patient utilizing a minimally invasive procedure, they added.
A pacemaker is a surgically implanted medical device that sends electrical impulses to the heart to maintain an appropriate heart rate. Technological advancements have made the device smaller, less invasive and more effective for patients. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, nearly one million people worldwide undergo pacemaker implantation each year.
The miniature pacemaker is comparable to a large vitamin, about one-tenth the size of a conventional device, hospital representatives said. It does not require cardiac wires, known as leads, in order to deliver electrical signals to the heart.
Instead, the device adjusts the patient's electrical system automatically based on a patient's activity levels. Studies have shown that there are fewer complications associated with a leadless pacemaker during its lifespan.
"Traditional pacemakers must be implanted in a patient's chest and connected to their heart using leads," Hanna said. "Leadless pacemakers reduce potential complications for patients such as infections. They also provide a welcome alternative for patients who are unable to utilize a conventional pacemaker, such as those on dialysis."
According to Hanna, the battery life on the miniaturized pacemaker is approximately eight years, comparable to a conventional pacemaker. At the end of its battery life, a leadless pacemaker can be turned off and a new one implanted.
"Our skilled team of cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and vascular surgeons are truly elevating the scope of services being made available to the region," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer. "It's an exciting time for the health system and we look forward to announcing additional new programs in the near future."
For more information on services available, visit sgmc.org.
