VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center is offering its “Freedom From Smoking” cessation program at the SGMC Main Campus as part of its ongoing efforts to help smokers kick the habit and live smoke free.
The Freedom From Smoking program features sessions led by trained, certified American Lung Association facilitators who understand the motivations and rationalizations of smoking and use a positive behavior change approach that teaches people how to become permanent non-smokers, hospital officials said.
Participants attend six weekly sessions where eight interactive lessons are presented.
The free program will be held Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 1, in the conference room at the SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center. The classes begin 6 p.m. and last for approximately one hour for six consecutive Tuesdays.
"It is important for participants to complete the entire series of classes to get the most benefit," hospital officials said.
“In this step-by-step program, participants will receive instruction and peer support to help them quit smoking,” said Mary Ann Griffith, RN, smoking program facilitator.
As an incentive, the $25 program fee is waived for all participants. Visit sgmc.org to register or call (229) 259-4022. Space is limited.
According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the U.S., yet millions of Americans still smoke, hospital officials said.
For more information about smoking and its dangers, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org.
