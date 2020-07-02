VALDOSTA – July 1 marked the 65th anniversary of South Georgia Medical Center. What opened as a 100-bed hospital in 1955 has grown into the regional health system known today with a combined licensed bed capacity of 480.
Throughout those 65 years, SGMC has expanded into four campuses located in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties, serving patients in a 15-county area, hospital officials said in a statement.
"The fundamental purpose of a health delivery system is to coordinate health care among a vast array of disciplines and services for the benefit of those residing in the communities it serves, regardless of who they are,” said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer.
"I believe our health care delivery team has been doing just that, serving this mission continuously for 65 years.”
SGMC has developed many centers of excellence, including the well-known Dasher Heart Center and Pearlman Cancer Center, hospital officials said.
SGMC has the region’s only open-heart surgery program and Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
To further meet the medical needs of the communities served, SGMC developed a primary care network with offices in Valdosta, Lakeland, Nashville and Hahira.
"Behind its expansion is a workforce of physicians, employees and volunteers committed to the health of this region," hospital officials said. "Today, SGMC is proud to have 2,700 employees and a medical staff that has grown from 32 to more than 400 today."
“It’s because of the commitment of our remarkable physicians, employees and volunteers and the many people who have served at SGMC we find ourselves even stronger and look forward to a bright future,” Dean said.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.