VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center, as of Monday, has 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.
Lowndes County has reported 7,926 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
Lowndes has reported 147 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the GDPH reported.
There have been 5,232 antigen positive cases – 183 more reported since Friday – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported no deaths in since its last weekly update and the death toll remains at 294 since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has reported 1,623 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC closes toward 35,500 vaccinations, reporting 35,447 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past five weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
