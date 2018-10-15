VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center, its campuses and affiliates are now providers for the CareSource program for Georgia Medicaid recipients.
As a provider for the CareSource, local Medicaid patients will be able to use more SGMC services and clinics. According to CareSource, there are 1,300 people who are covered by CareSource who live within a 60 mile radius of the SGMC main campus.
“We are pleased to be a provider in the CareSource network,” said SGMC COO Dr. David Schott. “CareSource serves Georgia families enrolled in the Peachcare for Kids program, Georgia Medicaid and women enrolled in the Planning for Healthy Babies program.”
CareSource said in a press release it is is one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans.
For more information on whether or not a particular service is covered, or for information, contact caresource.com.
