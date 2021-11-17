SGMC noted for promoting organ, eye, tissue donation

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has earned platinum-level recognition for its work and dedication in support of organ, eye and tissue donation and public health, while continuing to serve on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between October 2020 and April 2021, SGMC participated in the Health Resources and Services Administration's Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, hospital officials said in a statement.
The program challenged hospitals and health care organizations to partner with their local organ procurement organization, LifeLink of Georgia, to “let life bloom” by educating hospital staff, patients, visitors and surrounding communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation and by offering the opportunity to register as a donor.
"At SGMC, we understand the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation," Tana Macera, advanced practice registered nurse. "Organ donors don't only save the lives of the recipient but also give meaning and closure for the family of the donor. Organ donors are always needed, even during a pandemic, and we will continue to do everything we can to support organ donation awareness."
The WPFL program is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, HRSA and the organ donation community with work places across the nation in spreading the importance of donation and increasing organ, eye and tissue donor registrations, hospital officials said.
SGMC was one of 1,647 organizations to participate in the 2021 campaign that helped to add 27,386 new donors to state registries across the country. The campaign has generated 575,000 registrations since its inception in 2011.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
