VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center is nearing administering 33,000 vaccinations to area people.
The hospital has administered 32,957 vaccinations, according to a report released Thursday.
Lowndes County added three COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing the total amount to 7,877, according public health officials.
The total COVID-19-related death toll has increased to 144 for Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 4,906 antigen positive cases and 67 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily COVID-19 report Thursday, showing seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, an increase of two.
SGMC reports 290 COViD-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. It has released 1,565 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.