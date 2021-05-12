VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center is closing in on vaccinating 32,000 people, according to the hospital report Wednesday.
SGMC has vaccinated 31,958 people.
Meanwhile, Lowndes County reported five COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reached 7,838 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,876 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of 13 from the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county has reported 383 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report, showing eight COVID-19 positive patients within its care, one less than the day prior.
The hospital has reported 290 COVID-19 related deaths; it has also released 1,552 COVID-19 positive patients since the start of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.