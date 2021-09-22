SGMC nationally recognized for cardiac care

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Gold Adult Get With The Guidelines award for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, "ultimately helping to improve patient survival rates," hospital officials said in a statement.
SGMC has received the gold award for adult patients consecutively for the past six years.
Every year about 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest and more than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart Association.
Survival from cardiac arrest is largely dependent on timely medical emergency team response and effective CPR.
The Get With the Guidelines-Resuscitation program was developed to help save lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment.
"There are no warning signs when it comes to cardiac arrest and it's our job as health care providers to act quickly and take the proper steps in order to increase a patient's chances of survival," Dr. Doug Luke, chief of SGMC Cardiology, said.
SGMC provides a wide range of cardiac and vascular care.
"With a team of highly skilled cardiologists and surgeons, specializing in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, more complex procedures are being performed in South Georgia to meet patients’ cardiovascular needs," hospital officials said.
"The SGMC Dasher Memorial Heart Center features the region’s only hybrid operating room which combines the most advanced operating room and medical imaging technology."
For more information on SGMC's heart center visit sgmc.org.
