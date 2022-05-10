SGMC names Byron nursing home administrator

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Melanie Byron as nursing home administrator for SGMC Lakeland Villa.
"Byron will oversee the day-to-day functions of the facility, ensuring quality care is provided safely," hospital representatives said in a statement. "She has more than 20 years of experience in long-term care, including previous roles as nursing supervisor, MDS coordinator and director of nursing."
"I am so excited for the opportunity to facilitate growth and quality improvement with a great team," Byron said.
She received her associate’s degree in nursing from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and bachelor’s degree in nursing from South University.
Byron is a member of Life After Birth, an organization with the goal of providing support for new mothers.
She is married to her husband, Jason, and together they have four children.
