SGMC named Corporation of the Quarter

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor Renasant Bank named South Georgia Medical Center the Corporation of the Quarter.
The Corporation of the Quarter award was created by Renasant Bank with the chamber to recognize larger chamber businesses with 36 or more employees "who prioritize community involvement and have an employee-centric culture," chamber representatives said in a statement.
Nominees are anonymously named and a panel of local business owners review applications to select the winners.
South Georgia Medical Center is a not-for-profit medical system "dedicated to being the leader in improving the health, wellness and quality of life in the community since 1955," chamber representatives said.
With 418 licensed beds, more than 600 providers and 2,600 employees, SGMC, its campuses and affiliates "provide a broad range of high-quality health care services. SGMC has four hospital campuses and serves 400,000 residents across a 15-county service area. In addition, the health system has grown substantially over the last couple of years to include nine primary care clinics and twenty-seven specialty care locations," chamber representatives said.
"SGMC was established to care for the sick and injured, regardless of sex, race, creed, color, nationality, handicap, or disability. A self-supporting medical system, SGMC proudly provides care for the sick and injured without local tax support. Because SGMC is publicly owned and operated, any earnings are reinvested back into the system’s facilities and services. This also allows SGMC to fund valuable outreach and education programs that benefit local students, seniors, the uninsured and many others."
The health system is one of the largest economic generators for the region, creating almost 10,000 jobs due to its presence and approaching a $1 billion annual economic impact.
“Throughout the pandemic, SGMC staff rallied to ensure adequate care was available to our community, whether it be testing, infusions, vaccinations, or hospitalization. This sometimes required individuals to take on additional roles, shifts, and duties to ensure there was never a void,” said Erika Bennett, SGMC marketing director.
Organization leadership recognized this effort with various incentives, including a performance payout, extra paid time off contributions, free meals, etc. SGMC also consistently conducts market reviews for its pay structure and raised its minimum wage rate in 2021.
"SGMC prides itself in giving back to the community, last year alone providing $40.6 million in uncompensated care to the region in the fiscal year of 2019," chamber representatives said.
“Each year, SGMC supports community partners and nonprofits through dozens of sponsorships. Not only does the health system give back, but also our employees volunteer and donate to local nonprofits. For example, employees participate in the United Way Day of Caring each year and donated $51,787 to the organization in 2020. Employees also volunteer with the Salvation Army, Food Bank and local schools to name a few. In the fiscal year of 2021, employees volunteered more than 14,000 hours at various agencies and organizations throughout the community,” Bennett said.
Additionally, SGMC supports the Partnership Health Center to provide primary health care access for uninsured adults (18 to 64 years old) with incomes less than 300% of the federal poverty level guidelines. The PHC medical staff includes three full-time and four part-time mid-level providers, delivering primary and preventive care, chronic disease management, urgent care, dental and pharmaceutical services to economically disadvantaged adults.
In the past 14 years, PHC has expanded its operation from one small facility with a limited staff to three buildings—including a dental clinic—and 35 employees. In 2020, the PHC provided 15,363 in-person and telehealth visits and distributed more than $13 million in free medications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.