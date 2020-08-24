VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center's health information management release of information (medical records) is moving Aug. 31 to the SGMC Patient Financial Services building, 402 Woodrow Wilson Drive.
Services in the new location will be available 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, hospital officials said in a statement. The release of information office can be reached at (229) 433-8055.
SGMC has a secure online patient portal, MyChart, which allows patients to access their personal health record anytime, anywhere, hospital officials said.
For more information, visit mychart.sgmc.org.
