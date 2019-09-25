SGMC marketing receive state recognition

VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center received three awards during the Georgia Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations' annual health-care marketing and public relations awards.
SGMC received the Gold Target Award in the radio category for its “March Madness Vasectomy” campaign, Silver Target Award in the digital/online category for the health system's "Know, Then Go" campaign and Silver Target Award in the television category for its "Dear Community" campaign, hospital officials said.
Entries in the competition were judged based on creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal. Georgia hospitals submitted entries in 26 various public relations, marketing, design and advertising categories ranging from social media marketing to print advertising.
“We are honored that an outside agency of our peers has recognized the efforts of our team," said Erika Bennett, director of marketing. "We are specifically proud of executing the 'Know, Then Go' campaign which is still active. This campaign educates and guides patients to choose the most appropriate care based on the acuity level of their injury or illness."
To learn more about that campaign, visit knowthengosgmc.org.
The purpose of GSHMPR is to "increase understanding and support of health-care institutions and their services through the stimulation of ethical public relations and marketing methods and to strive to raise levels of knowledge and standards in health care marketing and public relations," hospital officials said.
