VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths from the weekend Monday — the third day in a row — while the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus remained above 100.
Lowndes reported two deaths from the weekend, increasing the death toll to 158 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
SGMC has reported 353 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic – nine more than the number reported Friday. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital had 102 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Sunday, according to reports taken the night prior, six less than the number reported the previous day.
Lowndes County passed 9,800 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 132 new cases during the weekend, reporting 9,850 virus-related cases, according to the GDPH Monday.
There have been more than 8,600 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 8,660 during the weekend – an increase of 151 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report Monday.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 55 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 49 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Aug. 20-26.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 91% of the 102 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 514 COVID-19 tests between Aug. 28-29 — 159 of which resulted in a positive diagnosis — and has released 1,996 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 39,000 vaccinations, showing 39,652 vaccines administered, an increase of 924 from the weekend.
This nearly reaches the goal SGMC had to vaccinate 1,000 people for its vaccination event on Saturday, Aug. 28.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
