VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center and Lowndes County reported one COVID-19-related death each Tuesday.
The number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus dropped closer to 40 Tuesday.
SGMC has reported 422 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
About 130 people have died from COVID-19 in the past three months at the hospital. On July 1, the hospital had reported 292 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Lowndes County COVID-19 death toll increased to 192 county residents since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The hospital reported 43 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday – down six from Monday. This is the lowest patient number reported since July 30.
Lowndes County reported 10,691 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been 9,985 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 83 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 60 is both the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Sept. 17-23.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 96% of the 43 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. One-hundred percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said in a previous statement.
SGMC has released 2,232 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 42,292 vaccinations administered.
