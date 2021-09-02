VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death, while the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus remains below 100.
Lowndes County reported one death Thursday, increasing the death toll to 164 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
SGMC has reported 360 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital had 95 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Thursday, according to reports taken the night prior.
Lowndes County surpassed 9,900 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 48 new cases since the previous day, reporting 9,941 virus-related cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 8,900 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 8,926 during the weekend – an increase of 103 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report Wednesday.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 55 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 49 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Aug. 20-26.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 91% of the 102 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 883 COVID-19 tests Sept. 1 — 144 of which resulted in a positive diagnosis — and has released 2,039 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 40,000 vaccinations, showing 40,156 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
