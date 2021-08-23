VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported five more COVID-19-related deaths Monday while the number of hospitalized virus patients reached a new record high.
The hospital has reported 334 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic – five more than the number reported Friday, three days since the last report. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reported 113 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday – 13 more than reported hospitalized Friday.
Lowndes reported two deaths Monday, increasing the total deaths to 155 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County neared 9,500 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 171 new cases Monday, reporting 9,473 virus cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 7,900 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 7,915 Monday – an increase of 182 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Vaccination remains our best tool to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and the new delta variant,” said Dr. William R. Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “The new cases we are seeing are effecting people of all ages. Younger adults and even children are getting seriously ill during this new surge. We must all work together and get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”
While vaccination is not a 100% guarantee that an individual will not contract COVID-19, vaccination does drastically decrease the likelihood of getting COVID-19, health officials said. It also dramatically decreases the chances of becoming seriously ill, being hospitalized or dying if contracting COVID-19.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 52 is the average age for ventilated patients.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 93% of the 102 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 297 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 23 and has released 1,915 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 38,000 vaccinations, showing 38,178 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
