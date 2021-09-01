VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported six more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday — the third day in a row — while the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus dipped below 100 for the first time since Aug. 21.
Lowndes County reported five deaths since Monday, increasing the death toll to 163 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
SGMC has reported 359 patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic – six more than the number reported Monday. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital had 97 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Sunday, according to reports taken the night prior, five less than the number reported the previous day.
Lowndes County neared 9,900 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 43 new cases since Monday, reporting 9,893 virus-related cases, according to the GDPH Tuesday.
There have been more than 8,800 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 8,823 during the weekend – an increase of 163 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report Tuesday.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 55 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 49 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Aug. 20-26.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 91% of the 97 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 1,954 COVID-19 tests between Aug. 30-31 — 367 of which resulted in a positive diagnosis — and has released 2,026 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported nearly 40,000 vaccinations, showing 39,942 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
