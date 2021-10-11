VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported one COVID-19-related death during the weekend and Lowndes County reported two virus-related deaths late in the week.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dipped into the teens during the weekend then rose slightly above 20 Monday.
SGMC has reported 438 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 208 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The hospital reported 21 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 Monday. The number was at 17 Sunday, the lowest number of virus patients since roughly July 20, according to SGMC records. The number of COVID-19 patients has fallen by nearly 100 patients since the high of 113 on Aug. 22.
Lowndes County reported more than 10,800 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 10,130 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 86 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 55 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 51 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 1-7.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 83% of the 21 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Eighty-five percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
“COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We’re highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available,” Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said in a previous statement.
SGMC has released 2,283 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 43,064 vaccinations administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.