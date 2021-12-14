VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center and Lowndes County have reported one virus-related death each in the past week. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has remained less than five for most of December.
The hospital has reported 455 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 232 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC reported three COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday.
Lowndes County has reported about 11,170 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. That's an increase of more than 50 cases in little more than a week.
There have been more than 10,450 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 91 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 53 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 51 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Dec. 3-9.
As of Tuesday, SGMC has released 2,372 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 49,515 vaccinations administered throughout Lowndes County.
