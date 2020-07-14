VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s “10K Mask Challenge” fundraising appeal, led by the SGMC Foundation, startED this week.
The appeal seeks to raise enough funds to purchase 10,000 reusable cloth masks and distribute them to community members in need, hospital officials said in a statement.
“With the real-time uptick of COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County and our state, it’s more important than ever that we as the primary health care delivery system in our community do everything we can to help minimize the spread of this virus,” said Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation director.
Centers for Disease Control recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in the same household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“We know that there are people in our community who will follow this recommendation of wearing a mask in public places, but simply don’t have access to one," Vickers said. "Through this initiative, individuals and businesses have the opportunity to participate in a huge effort and do their part as well as help others in our community do theirs.”
Donations in all amounts will be accepted via the Foundation website sgmcfoundation.org/covid19 or by contacting the Foundation, (229) 433-1071.
A small donation of $15 can purchase six masks, whereas a larger donation of $500 provides 200.
"Our mask challenge to this community is to be able to provide 10,000 masks," according to the SGMC statement.
To kick-off the campaign, SGMC’s Care Share program donated $5,000 to the cause which translates to the purchase of 2,000 masks. The Care Share program is an employee giving program that supports an employee benevolence fund and gives back philanthropic gifts to local charities.
The mission of the SGMC Foundation is to "engage donors in the philanthropic support of a healthier community by enhancing patient care experiences, increasing access to care, and offsetting the cost of capital expansion and technology upgrades," according to the hospital statement. "This is accomplished through private donations from individuals, civic groups, estate gifts and corporate partners."
For more information, visit SGMCFoundation.org or call (229) 433-1071.
