SGMC launches comprehensive breast center

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has launched a new comprehensive breast center under the leadership of general surgeon Dr. Harvey Miller, chief clinical quality director at SGMC.
Miller has been working with multidisciplinary teams to enhance processes that support a highly reliable workflow and decrease time between imaging, diagnostics and treatment for breast cancer, hospital officials said in a statement.
"Our goal is to communicate early and often to alleviate any anxiety that comes from the unknown," Miller said.
According to the American Cancer Society, women at average risk for breast cancer have the option to start screening every year at age 40. Women who are at high risk should get a breast MRI and a mammogram every year, typically starting at age 30. Women should consult their physician to determine their risk category.
SGMC's Women's Imaging Center and SGMC's Berrien Campus offer "the very best in mammography services," hospital officials said. Both locations offer Genius 3D Mammography exams, developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in women’s health.
"Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, these exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and decrease the number of women asked to return for additional testing," hospital officials said.
Should the radiologist recommend further testing, patients are contacted by SGMC's breast navigator, Lori Trouille, a nurse practitioner, who guides each patient throughout their journey while keeping their provider informed.
If cancer treatment is recommended, the Pearlman Cancer Center features a breast care team comprised of medical professionals from many different specialties who meet to review the best evidence-based treatment options in a collective setting.
"This takes treatment to another level, as multiple therapy options can be used to cater to a patient's specific diagnosis," Miller said.
For more information, visit sgmc.org or call (229) 242-4996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.