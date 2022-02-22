VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center kicked off a $125 million expansion Tuesday.
The project marks the first phase of the strategic plan and expands services for women, infants and the emergency department, hospital officials said in a statement.
Dr. Alex Culbreth, OBGYN, said in a statement the new center has been designed with the patient in mind.
"The women and children of our region deserve the absolute best we have to offer. A lot of time and forethought has been put into developing this state-of-the-art facility to care for our patients," he said.
The tower will also house two floors dedicated to the birthing experience, infant and pediatric care, specifically featuring an expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, hospital officials said.
The new tower will expand the number of treatment areas in the emergency department from 45 to 56 with specially designed spaces for expedited care and trauma services.
Tina Miller, administrative director of emergency services, said people should expect a better performance from the emergency department.
"The expanded space and strategic design will create efficiencies that enhance throughput while also providing more privacy and an overall better experience," she said.
The addition will change the hospital’s main entrance from Pendleton Drive to Woodrow Wilson Drive, making the Dasher Health Center the main entrance, according to the statement.
Ben Copeland, head of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes strategic planning committee, announced the changes at a recent Hospital Authority meeting.
The strategic plan for SGMC was officially announced in 2021 with the expectation work would begin this year.
In answering the question, why now, Copeland referred to the competing hospitals surrounding SGMC — Tifton, Moultrie, Thomasville.
He said they have all been engaging in expansion projects. SGMC has to keep up if it’s expected to keep the level of care high. It’s a “two-prong process” in which SGMC will also need physicians and staff to keep up with the improvements.
The hope is the expansion will attract exponential growth.
The project is the single largest building project ever seen at SGMC, Copeland said, and it won’t be done anytime soon given the project’s multiple phases.
“It’s probably going to be a three-year process until we get done,” Copeland said. “I think it’s going to bring on a whole lot more than just a new living (but) new programs (and) new services.”
He said he thinks that’s what the hospital needs and while it’s going to cost a lot of money, it will be worth it in the end.
"This project allows SGMC to continue to lead by providing innovative models of care that meet the growing needs of our community," Dr. Brian Griner, pediatrician and internal medicine physician, said in a statement.
SGMC is in the process of attaining regulatory approval which is expected to take several months to complete at which point a timeline for construction will be developed, hospital officials added.
