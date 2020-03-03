SGMC invests $1M in Wiregrass nursing

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students will benefit from the generosity of South Georgia Medical Center’s recent donation for many years to come.
SGMC donated $1 million for the development of Wiregrass’ new LPN (practical nursing) to RN (associate of science degree) nursing program, college officials said.
“South Georgia Medical Center is excited to have the opportunity to support Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in the development of a LPN to RN nursing program," said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. "Nurses are the lifeblood of our health delivery system and enabling more to become registered nurses only serves to strengthen our organization and the care delivery system for our community.”
The college has been working on the LPN to RN Bridge program for some time and will begin the first class this fall.
“Wiregrass greatly appreciates this generous donation from SGMC,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass president. “This is an investment not only into this new in-demand program, but into the lives of our students and our local workforce development.”
The college held information sessions on the Ben Hill-Irwin, Coffee and Valdosta campuses where those interested learned the coursework that would be required. The last informational session is scheduled for the Valdosta campus 11 a.m., May 5, in Lowndes Hall Auditorium.
For more information about the Transitions in Nursing (LPN to ASN Bridge), visit www.wiregrass.edu.
In April, Wiregrass will host a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of a new $29.5 million health services building on the Valdosta campus. The new building will be home to more than 10 health services programs including the LPN to RN Bridge program.
The donation from SGMC was made through the college’s Foundation South.
For information on how people or business/industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu, or call (229) 333-2124.
