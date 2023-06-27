VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, has welcomed its second class of Internal Medicine residents.
Over the next three years, the resident physicians will complete their training under the guidance of Designated Institutional Official Dr. Joseph Hayes, Program Director Dr. Gregory Beale, Associate Program Director Dr. Leslie Lamptey and a host of SGMC physicians and staff.
SGMC said the residents will complete various specialty rotations and care for patients both in the hospital setting and the clinic setting at SGMC Internal Medicine in Valdosta.
SGMC's second class of Internal Medicine residents includes:
— Anna Ledford, MD
— Taylor Martin, DO
— James McSweeney, MD
— Justin Owens, DO
— Brandon Rockwell, MD
— Hala Sharma, MD
— Kinley Shook-Chacon, MD
— Mariya Tom, MD
The program will onboard eight residents each year who will spend three years with the system. Each year, another eight will join the program, with a total of 24 when at full capacity. SGMC said the medical center is looking to become a leader in training and medical education.
Dr. Hayes talked about his excitement for the opportunity to develop the next generation of physicians. "We have a big responsibility to provide the foundation for these resident physicians to learn how to take care of the community," he said. "Most importantly, our patients are able to receive extraordinary care while also helping to train these physicians."
SGMC said in a prepared statement that the residency program is intended to help to fill a gap for primary care doctors in rural Georgia, providing patients with access to care throughout the region. SGMC said the program also yields a long-term economic impact for the area with a steady stream of new health care providers each year to boost the economy.
SGMC launched its residency program in 2021 with approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. It received more than 1,800 applications for the second year of its program and conducted 102 interviews before ultimately matching with eight residents.
