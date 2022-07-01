SGMC introduces first class of resident physicians

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, welcomes its inaugural class of internal medicine residents.
During the next three years, the resident physicians will complete their training under the guidance of Dr. Gregory Beale, internal medicine program director, and a host of other skilled physicians and staff, hospital officials confirmed. They will see patients both in the hospital setting and in the clinic setting at SGMC Adult Primary Care in Valdosta.
“We are thrilled to welcome our premiere class of residents to SGMC and introduce them to the community. Our residency program will challenge these physicians to grow and develop their skills. We look forward to helping them excel in their careers and achieve the SGMC standard of providing the highest level of patient care,” he said.
SGMC launched its residency program in 2021 with approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. It received more than 2,000 applications for the first class, conducted 103 interviews and ultimately matched with eight physicians in 2022.
The program will welcome eight residents each year who will spend three years with the system. Each year, another eight will join the program, with a total of 24 when at full capacity.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said SGMC looks forward to becoming a leader in training and medical education and the program exemplifies SGMC’s commitment to providing unequaled access to care throughout the region.
“Rural Georgia is an underserved area for physicians, including primary care doctors. These providers will fill a need in the community and make a difference in the lives of their patients,” he said.
He added the residency program will provide a long-term economic impact for South Georgia through a steady stream of new health care providers each year and a boost in the local economy from new job creation and the everyday spending that comes along with it.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
