SGMC hosts vaccine drive-thru

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event at the SGMC Main Campus, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
All eligible persons are encouraged to visit the site to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine, hospital officials said in a statement.
SGMC has administered more than 40,000 vaccinations since they became available last December. However, Lowndes County is currently only at 31% of residents fully vaccinated. Although breakthrough cases can occur in fully vaccinated individuals, data continues to show that vaccinated persons are far less likely to require hospitalization, and 99% less likely to require mechanical ventilation, hospital officials said.
COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.
Of all positive COVID-19 tests performed by the health system during the last six weeks, 82% were among those 12 years and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine, hospital officials said.
"We have seen an uptick in the daily number of vaccination appointments through our Smith Northview location, but we seek to provide additional resources to offer convenient options for the public to receive their vaccine," said Scarlett Rivera, director of infection prevention. "Our drive-thru events have proven extremely beneficial, allowing us the opportunity to vaccinate upwards of 800 people in one day."
SGMC will be administering the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine and interested individuals can pre-register online at sgmc.org, call (229) 433-1068, or visit the SGMC Main Campus, 2417 N. Patterson St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
For more information, visit sgmc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.