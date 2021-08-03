VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at its Smith Northview Campus.
Hospital officials encourage all unvaccinated persons 12 and older to visit the site to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.
SGMC has seen a dramatic increase of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations during the past weeks, with the majority of those patients being unvaccinated, hospital officials said in a statement.
According to SGMC officials, there have been a small percentage of break-through cases, however, those individuals are less likely to require hospitalization and seem to recover more quickly.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes County is still only at 27% fully vaccinated. The delta variant is here and more transmissible. With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall," said Scarlett Rivera, director of infection prevention.
"Vaccinations are our best line of defense and we want to encourage all populations to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated," Rivera said.
SGMC will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and interested individuals can pre-register online at sgmc.org, call (229) 433-1068, or simply visit the SGMC Smith Northview Campus, 4280 North Valdosta Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
