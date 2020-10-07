VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center offers free clinical breast cancer screenings during October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Two separate screenings will be held, the first Oct. 15 at SGMC Family Medicine in Nashville and the second on Oct. 22 at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center in Valdosta, hospital officials said in a statement.
Both screenings will be held 5-7pm.
Registration is required and can be completed online at sgmc.org or by calling (229) 433-4022.
“Thanks to earlier detection and improved treatment, deaths from breast cancer dropped 40% from 1989 to 2017," said Dr. Samuel Ofori, medical oncologist at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center. "The five-year relative survival for localized breast cancer in the USA is 99%. This means women with localized breast cancer are, on average, 99% as likely to live five years beyond diagnosis as women in the general populations. Early detection is key."
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. Currently, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a one in eight chance she will develop breast cancer.
For more information on breast cancer screening, prevention and treatment at SGMC, visit sgmc.org/bca2020.
