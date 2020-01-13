SGMC hosts dementia education seminar

VALDOSTA – In an effort to address the needs of seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in South Georgia and North Florida, a free educational seminar is being offered by South Georgia Medical Center's Dogwood Senior Health Center.
The free community lecture on the diagnosis and treatment of dementia will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, hospital officials said.
Joel L. Morgan, MD, director of the SGMC DSHC, will share information on dementia, a general term used to describe a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.
While symptoms of dementia can vary greatly, at least two core mental functions must be significantly impaired to be considered dementia: memory, communication and language, ability to focus and pay attention, reasoning and judgment and visual perception, according to organizers.
People with dementia may have problems with short-term memory, keeping track of a purse or wallet, paying bills, planning and preparing meals, remembering appointments or traveling out of the neighborhood.
Seating is limited and dinner is provided. Registration is required by visiting sgmc.org or calling (229) 433-4022.
The SGMC Dogwood Senior Health Center is a short-term facility, located at SGMC Berrien campus, designed to help those 55 and older who are struggling with behavioral health issues.
