SGMC honors Hospital Heroes

VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta/Lowndes County recognized Brandon Singletary and Teresa Donaldson as the November Hospital Heroes.
Singletary, an EMT, and Donaldson, an LPN, were honored for their dedication and caring attitudes regarding a situation at the South Georgia Medical Center Lakeland Villa, hospital officials said.
Upon realizing that a resident¹s father had passed away and his funeral was being held the very next day, both employees stepped up to ensure the resident was able to attend.
"The willingness of these employees to come in on their day off with such short notice demonstrates their impeccable character. They put the resident and her family first," said Geoff Hardy, SGMC Lanier campus administrator.
Singletary has been an EMT with Lanier non-emergent transport for six years. Donaldson has been an LPN with the SGMC Lakeland Villa for eight years.
