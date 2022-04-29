SGMC honors Hospital Heroes

NASHVILLE – South Georgia Medical Center honored its Berrien campus laboratory staff, as well as Selena Brady, director of nursing, as the April Hospital Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
The lab was recognized for its dedication during the January spike of COVID-19, when they were processing significantly more tests than average, hospital representatives said in a statement. The team typically runs 4,800 tests per month but completed an additional 3,000 tests in January due to the rise in COVID cases.
Brady was honored for her community outreach efforts to provide the Berrien County Sheriff's Department with a donation of Narcan to equip officers to quickly save lives from drug overdoses.
"We are so proud of these remarkable team members for their extra effort to ensure the communities served by the Berrien campus are well taken care of," said Randy Smith, director of nursing. "They embody what it means to practice human kindness and we are lucky to have them as a part of our organization."
The honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
