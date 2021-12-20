SGMC honors act of kindness

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored the women and children's department as the December Hospital Heroes during the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
The team was honored for their empathy and kindness, hospital representatives said in a statement. The team received news that one of its patients had recently lost everything in a house fire. Within 24 hours, the team had rallied together and collected more than $1,200 cash, $900 in gift cards and clothes, diapers and toys.
"The mother of two small children was shocked and extremely appreciative of the kind gesture," hospital representatives said.
Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, said it is an honor to recognize this great example of human kindness. Dr. Brian Griner, Authority member, echoed the sentiment, sharing that this is just one of many examples of how this team cares not only for the patient but for the entire family unit.
The honorees received a standing ovation from the people in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
