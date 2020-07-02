NASHVILLE – South Georgia Medical Center has opened SGMC Family Medicine Nashville.
South Georgia Medical Center operates a full range of specialty and primary care clinics in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties, hospital officials said in a statement.
The SGMC Family Medicine Nashville primary care practice, led by Dr. Jacqui O’Kane, will begin seeing patients July 15 in their newly renovated office at 603 E. Dennis St. New patient appointments are being accepted now.
O’Kane is board certified in family medicine and accepting patients of all ages. She is a veteran — a major — of the Air Force Medical Corps. Prior to opening her practice in Nashville, O’Kane served patients at the Moody Air Force Base Family Health Clinic for four years.
She graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee and completed her residency at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Spartanburg, S.C. She has years of experience providing comprehensive medical care to adults and children, hospital officials said.
“Providing comprehensive, compassionate care to those in need is my passion," O’Kane said. "I am looking forward to serving the people of Nashville, Berrien County, and the surrounding area.”
SGMC Family Medicine Nashville offers preventive and wellness medicine, sports physicals, pre-employment exams, immunizations, acute and chronic disease management (diabetes, hypertension, asthma, depression, etc.), women’s health, minor emergencies, and counseling for weight management and smoking cessation, hospital officials said.
To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-8730. For more information, visit sgmc.org/family-medicine-nashville.
