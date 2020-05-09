SGMC Family Medicine Hahira opening for patients

HAHIRA – South Georgia Medical Center recently announced the opening of SGMC Family Medicine Hahira.
South Georgia Medical Center operates a full range of specialty and primary care clinics in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties, hospital officials said in a recently released statement.
The SGMC Family Medicine Hahira primary care practice, led by Dr. Alberto Garcia and Dr. Vera Garcia, will begin seeing patients in their newly renovated office space, 209 E. Main St., Monday, May 11.
New patient appointments are being accepted.
“Adequate health care is an essential service that our citizens have desperately needed for a long time," Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have the Garcias back in our community, and so thankful that SGMC has made this investment in Hahira."
The Garcias joined the SGMC Physician Network in January. Prior to this affiliation, the husband and wife duo served the Valdosta and Hahira communities at their private practice, G&G Family Medicine, hospital officials said.
“We are excited for the opportunity to serve the Hahira community in an expanded capacity and continue to work within the SGMC network of great providers,” Dr. Alberto Garcia said in a statement.
Services include preventive and wellness medicine, health coaching, physical exams, including annual sports, pre-employment, etc., immunizations, acute and chronic disease management (diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, depression, etc), women’s health, minor emergencies and counseling for weight management and smoking cessation.
Established patients may also take advantage of virtual visits. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 247-7767. For more information visit sgmc.org/family-medicine-hahira.
