VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center will expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to its Berrien and Lanier campuses beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
Vaccinations will be by appointment only and recipients must meet the qualifications outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health, hospital officials said in a statement.
Appointments can be made online at sgmc.org. Eligibility includes health care workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.), adults aged 65 and their caregivers, and law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
After receiving the first shot, patients will be scheduled for their second shot.
SGMC Berrien campus is located at 1221 E. McPherson Ave., Nashville. SGMC Lanier Campus is located at 116 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland.
SGMC also offers a regional vaccination drive-thru site at its main hospital in Valdosta. As of mid-week, the health system had provided more the 3,000 people with a vaccination.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.