SGMC expands neurological care

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced that local neurologists Dr. Mahmood Eisa, Dr. Bipin Patel and Dr. Hernan Posas have joined the SGMC Physician Network.
The partnership is part of SGMC’s goal to develop a comprehensive neurosciences program for the region, hospital officials said in a statement.
“These physicians have been providing quality neurological and sleep disorders care to patients across South Georgia and North Florida at the Neurology, Neurosurgery and Sleep Center of South Georgia for decades,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.
Patel said the partnership is truly a win-win for the physicians, SGMC and the community as it enhances the continuity of care available to patients throughout the region.
“Dr. Patel, Posas and Eisa have been valued members of this medical community for many years providing exceptional neuroscience and neurology care," said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to now have them as part of our SGMC Physician Network and look forward to collaborating with them in developing more value-added neurology services for our community.”
The neurologists have 76 years of combined experience serving the region.
Patel was the first neurologist to practice in Valdosta, joining NNSC in 1986. He said it was neurosurgeons Dr. Domenic Esposito, Dr. Wade Renn and Dr. Jesus Hiramoto who opened the private practice in the 1960s who really laid the foundation for access to this specialized medical care.
Posas joined the practice in 1993 and Eisa in 2005, hospital officials said. During that time, the practice developed a program of excellence that is recognized throughout the state. The physicians provide care to patients from across a 100-mile radius.
“We are excited to join this fantastic team and look forward to working with our community neurosurgeons Dr. Hitham Khalil and Dr. Kimberly Mackey to expand inpatient and outpatient neurological services at SGMC over the upcoming years,” Patel said.
The practice, which is located at the SGMC Smith Northview Campus, 4274 North Valdosta Road, will be renamed SGMC Neurology and Neurosciences; the adjacent facility will be called the SGMC Sleep Center.
About Dr. Patel
Patel received his fellowship training in neurology from the Medical College of Georgia. Patel specializes in psychiatry and neurology and has more than 40 years of experience in neurocritical care, general neurological disorders and neurodegenerative disorders, hospital officials said.
Patel was instrumental in the development and success of SGMC’s inpatient rehabilitation program which opened in 1991 and served as the chief medical officer in 1997.
About Dr. Eisa
Eisa specializes in movement disorders, sleep medicine and neuro-ophthalmology and is board certified in neurology and sleep medicine, hospital officials said. He has been practicing medicine since 1981 and has a special interest in neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, chemo-denervation botox injections for dystonia and related disorders.
He served as an assistant professor of neurology and director of the Movement Disorder Center at Yale University School of Medicine. He was a special fellow in movement disorders at The Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center at the University of Pennsylvania VA Medical Center.
Eisa serves as an associate professor at the Medical College of Georgia and neurology clerkship director of the South West Campus. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He also received his master of medicine in ophthalmology.
He has received several awards for excellence in teaching medical students and neurology residents.
About Dr. Posas
Posas is a board-certified neurologist who also serves as the sleep center laboratory medical director.
Posas received his board certification in electrodiagnostic medicine in 1992 and has been an associated fellow since 2000, hospital officials said. He has specialized training in pediatric neurology and neuromuscular disorders and has been serving this region for 27 years.
Posas is a junior fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, and American Child Neurology Society.
Under the leadership of Posas, his practice has received the highest level of accreditation from the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine with exemplary status, hospital officials said. There are only four other centers in Georgia to receive this elite recognition.
For more information about South Georgia Medical Center, its array of specialty services or the region’s most comprehensive medical staff, visit sgmc.org.
